Transport officials are investing an additional £189,000 into a Doncaster bus service connecting a local prison with the city centre.

A new timetable starting on November 16, 2025, will see the 385 service continue to allow staff and visitors of HMP Lindholme to ride directly into Doncaster city centre, without a change in Barnby Dun.

Decision papers from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) revealed an amendment to its contract with David Goodfellow Travel worth £189,000, which a spokesperson said would allow the through route from the prison to the city centre to continue.

A SYMCA spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the service used to be run by First Buses, with the combined authority funding the extension of the 385 service to the prison and city centre.

HMP Lindholme.

However, in recent years, First opted not to continue with the extended service, with local company David Goodfellow Travel taking up the SYMCA-funded route.

The spokesperson said prison staff had asked for changes to the route as they were having to change buses in Barnby Dun to get to the city centre.

According to the decision report: “A new Monday to Saturday daytime service [will be] introduced, operating between Doncaster and Lindholme/Sykehouse. The combined frequency would be 60 minutes on common sections between Doncaster and Barnby Dun.

“The timetable has also been co-ordinated as best as it can, alongside First’s BSIP 383 service, to provide a 30-minute headway along Wheatley Hall Road.

“The proposed route is Wheatley Hall Road, Barnby Dun Road and Doncaster Road between Doncaster and Barnby Dun.”