Doncaster Council grant will see sleep charity work closely with children in care

Civic Office of Doncaster Council

Council bosses have said the £70,000 funding to The Sleep Charity would target those children in care with poor sleep patterns which they say can be at risk of increased severity of ‘daytime problems’ and ‘reduced learning and cognitive ability’.

A document seen by councillors says that children and young people who are sleep deprived ‘often fail to meet their full potential’ in school or college ‘putting them at risk of isolation’ and further ‘increasing the gap of available opportunities’, bosses said.

The Doncaster-based charity will complete an audit of all the council provisions, provide a plan to deliver sleep support within the targeted settings as well as carrying out training for staff and foster carers.

Jessica Lund, an officer within the children & young people department at Doncaster Council, said: “A decision has been made to award a total of £70,000 to The Sleep Charity in order to deliver a sleep clinic service for children and young people currently placed within local authority children’s residential homes alongside identified foster carer provision.

“There are currently no other provisions that are able to provide this specialist support required.

“The provider will be expected to complete an audit of all the local authority provisions and provide a bespoke plan to deliver sleep support within these settings.