Police confirm man in 30s found dead outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary
Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Officers were called just before 8.30am this morning to reports of the man being found outside the hospital on Armthorpe Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”
Most Popular
A source at the hospital said the man’s body was found inside a skip near the entrance to the Accident and Emergency department.
Earlier today, a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust confirmed that ‘an ongoing inquiry’ was taking place outside the hospital.
A cordon was put in place near to the entrance, but hospital bosses say the Infirmary is operating as usual and patients should attend appointments as normal.