News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police confirm man in 30s found dead outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers were called just before 8.30am this morning to reports of the man being found outside the hospital on Armthorpe Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

Police have confirmed that a man's body was found outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary this morning.

Most Popular

A source at the hospital said the man’s body was found inside a skip near the entrance to the Accident and Emergency department.

Earlier today, a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust confirmed that ‘an ongoing inquiry’ was taking place outside the hospital.

A cordon was put in place near to the entrance, but hospital bosses say the Infirmary is operating as usual and patients should attend appointments as normal.

PoliceDoncaster Royal InfirmaryEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police