Police confirm man in 30s found dead outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Officers were called just before 8.30am this morning to reports of the man being found outside the hospital on Armthorpe Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.”

A source at the hospital said the man’s body was found inside a skip near the entrance to the Accident and Emergency department.

Earlier today, a spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust confirmed that ‘an ongoing inquiry’ was taking place outside the hospital.