Yungblud stuns Doncaster celebrity busker Alfie Sheard ahead of hometown show

Yungblud stunned busker Alfie Sheard, stopping for chat in St Sepulchre Gate ahead of a sell out show at The Dome. (Photo: Alfie Sheard/Twitter).

The rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, thrilled fans with a riotous show on home soil at The Dome last night.

But ahead of his appearance, the I Love You, Will You Marry Me singer went for a stroll in Doncaster town centre where he encountered popular busker Alfie Sheard performing in front of the Frenchgate in St Sepulchre Gate.

Alfie admitted he was ‘absolutely gassed’ at meeting Yungblud, with the pair pictured chatting and exchanging laughs in a photo shared by the popular busker on Twitter.

But Alfie is no stranger to fame himself.

Originally from Rotherham, he first picked up the guitar at age 11 and has been inseparable from it ever since.

As a teenager, he shot to fame after a video of him busking in the streets of Doncaster went viral exceeding over 18 million hits.

Ellen DeGeneres was among one of the people to recognise Sheard’s raw talent and jetted him off to the US to perform in front of millions on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

On the show, Ed Sheeran gifted Sheard with one of his signed guitars.

Following his stint as the support act for Young Voices on their 2018 UK arena tour, including London’s O2 Arena, Sheard has also just recently supported James Blunt, which included his London show at the Royal Albert Hall.

He has just released his first single ‘Wish You Missed Me More’ which can listen to HERE.

The song is an ode to the struggles of maintaining a relationship during the pandemic.

He said: “This song holds such a special place in my heart as it dives into the story of how my latest relationship came to an end whilst we were quarantined 150 miles apart during lockdown. Hopefully anyone that’s been in the same boat can relate to the song.”