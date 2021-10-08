Doncaster rocker Yungblud set for massive homecoming sell-out show this weekend

The rapidly rising town-born singer will play to thousands of fans when he appears at The Dome tomorrow night.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has enjoyed an incredible summer, delivering explosive performances at both the Reading and Leeds Festivals as well as headlining Manchester Pride.

And his Doncaster fans can expect more of the same tomorrow with the date in support of his second album Weird!, which was released last year.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant fans have had a lengthy wait to see Yungblud on home soil, but tomorrow night they will be able to sing along to anthems such as I Love You, Will You Marry Me, Mars and I Think I’m Okay when he steps onstage at The Dome.

Bursting onto the music scene in 2018 with 21st Century Liability, the singer comes from a rich musical background.

His dad Justin ran Doncaster guitar emporium Music Ground for many years, while grandad Rick, who also ran the shop which attracted the likes of Noel Gallagher, Bryan Adams and Johnny Marr in its heyday, played alongside glam rock legends T-Rex in the 1970s.

Before beginnning his music career, he was an actor, appearing in episodes of Emmerdale and The Lodge.