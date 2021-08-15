Doncaster singer Yungblud to play at Soccer Aid ahead of hometown concert

The rocker, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, says he has been waiting for the call-up to the star-studded match ‘all his life’ – but admits that rock ‘n’ roll is far easier than football.

His appearance at the game at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium on September 4 will come just weeks before a huge hometown concert at The Dome.

The Doncaster singer will join an England squad that also includes the likes of Tom Grennan as they gear up to face a Rest of the World XI.

Doncaster singer Yungblud will appear at Soccer Aid.

The match is in aid of UNICEF and will be broadcast live on ITV, with winners picking up the Soccer Aid trophy from David Beckham.

He said: “It’s crazy to be taking part in Soccer Aid for UNICEF – I feel like I’ve been waiting for the call my whole life! Being asked wasn’t something I even had to think about – I said yes before I got the call.”

“I can’t wait to get back in front of an audience. My fan base are my blood and guts so I can’t wait to see them at the Etihad Stadium. I know they’ll be showing their support by buying tickets to the match.”

He added: “I’ll be nervous but also excited walking into the stadium alongside some of my childhood heroes. Soccer Aid is such a cool idea and it’s for a great cause – UNICEF. Football is a lot harder than rock’n’roll for me. I think people are maybe expecting me to be on the pitch in a leather skirt and spike bracelet, but I’ll be out there trying to win the game.

“My grandad used to take me to see Donny Rovers every week when I was a kid, so football has always been a big part of my life. Football is so important because it brings people together, on and off the pitch and gives people a chance to express themselves, which is what I’m all about.

“Buy a ticket, make a donation or watch the match – you can be part of something really worthwhile.”