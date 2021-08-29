Doncaster's Yungblud is a hit at Reading and Leeds Festivals and Manchester Pride

The Doncaster singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, went down a storm on the main stage at Leeds on Friday night, sporting a leather skirt, pink socks and a mesh-top and peppering his energetic set with a string of expletives.

He followed that up with a headline slot at Manchester Pride last night and is due to perform at the Reading Festival tonight.

Speaking ahead of the gigs, Yungblud said that as well as rocking out in front of fans, he had another aim for the festival – to sink a load of pints with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher.

Yungblud tears up the stage at the Leeds Festival. (Photo: Getty).

The Doncaster-born star cites the Oasis rocker as one of his musical inspirations and said: “I really want to say hello to Liam. That would be an interesting meet-up. And there would definitely be beer. There will be a lot of f***ing beer.

“I can’t wait, I’ve been counting down the ­minutes because it’s been too long. I want to put on the most ­energetic shows of the whole weekend.”