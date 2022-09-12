'You're my f*****' world!" Doncaster's Yungblud celebrates second number one album

His second album Weird!, also hit the top spot in 2020.

Taking to Twitter, the rocker said: “Thank you for everythin’ my family … I have plans.

Yungblud is celebrating his second number one album.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Chaos in the name of love.

“They can say what they want but they can’t stop the movement. you’re all my f*****’ world !!!

It is the latest sucess on a rapid rise to fame for the 25-year-old.