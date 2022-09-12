'You're my f*****' world!" Doncaster's Yungblud celebrates second number one album
Doncaster rocker Yungblud has celebrated his second number one album, telling fans: “You’re all my f*****’ world!”
The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, saw his third self-titled album soar to the top spot, ahead of the likes of Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce.
His second album Weird!, also hit the top spot in 2020.
Taking to Twitter, the rocker said: “Thank you for everythin’ my family … I have plans.
“Chaos in the name of love.
“They can say what they want but they can’t stop the movement. you’re all my f*****’ world !!!
It is the latest sucess on a rapid rise to fame for the 25-year-old.
The singer, whose dad and grandad come from a Doncaster musical background, enjoyed a sensational set at this year’s Glastonbury Festival and has unveiled plans for a huge UK arena tour, his biggest UK dates yet, as part of a world tour next year.