Yungblud: Doncaster rocker announces world tour including UK arena dates

The February 2023 tour will include a date on home soil, with an appearance at the Utillita Arena in Sheffield on February 24.

The internationally acclaimed, multiple-award musician, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has announced headline dates across the UK following a triumphant homecoming show at The Dome.

After selling over 70,000 tickets last year- including a sold-out date at London’s Alexandra Palace - this tour will see Yungblud take to the stage at seven arenas around the UK, concluding with a date at London’s OVO Arena Wembley.

Doncaster rocker Yungblud.

The announcement comes alongside huge headline shows in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Mexico as part of ‘Yungblud, the world tour’.

Supporting him will be British pop-punk band Neck Deep, who will be special guests across UK dates only.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Yungblud’s highly anticipated self-titled third studio album which will be released on September 2.

The album features previously released fan favourites ‘The Funeral,’ ‘Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today,’ and ‘Memories’ Ft. Willow.

The recently announced deluxe bundles will feature his latest ferocious single ‘The Emperor’, which was selected as the official 2022 anthem for ESPN’s College Football Season.

Fans can pre-order the highly anticipated album now to gain access to pre-sale tickets from August 22.

General on sale is Thursday 25 August at 9am. For tickets and more information please visit- https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-yungblud-938602

Throughout the tour, Yungblud will be teaming up with Show Support, to offer specialist mental health support for fans attending the concerts.

The aim is to provide a safe space for fans at shows, with access to qualified mental health professionals to help with any experiences related to panic attacks, anxiety, or other mental health related concerns.