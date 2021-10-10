"Donny, let's f****** do it!" Yungblud enjoys triumphant Doncaster homecoming show

The colourful singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, was playing his first major show in his home town and led more than 2,000 fans on a riotous run through a string of singalong anthems on an adrenalin and sweat drenched night inside the leisure centre.

"Donny, let’s f***ing do it!,” the 24-year-old yelled - and it was clear to see the singer, who enjoyed a series of blistering summer shows at the Leeds and Reading Festivals and Manchester Pride was relishing being back on home soil.

Originally from Norton and from a rich, musical background – dad Justin ran Doncaster’s famed Music Ground guitar emporium while grandad Rick played with T-Rex in the 70s - the singer had spent the day chilling out in Doncaster town centre, watching celebrity busker Alfie Sheard and chatting to fans.

But all that changed as soon as he set foot on stage at The Dome, delivering a high-octane performance that left his devoted fans wanting more.

Some had reportedly travelled from as far afield as America to see their idol and they weren’t disappointed.

Sporting a bright red boilersuit on top of a sheer black see-through top, finished off with his trademark shock of red and black hair, Yungblud delivered a show packed with punch right from the very off.

Picking tracks from his two albums, 21st Century Liability and Weird!, he kicked things off with Strawberry Lipstick, Parents and superdeadfriends.

Repeatedly reminding his adoring fans it was the first time he’d played his home town, he admitted he’d waited all his life to say ‘let’s do it Doncaster!” before racing into a triumphant sing-along, hands in the air rendition of I Love You, Will You Marry Me, a song about Sheffield’s famous Park Hill flats’ graffiti.

Mars and I Think I’m Okay were equally lapped up with a three song encore of God Save Me, But Don’t Drown Me Out, Charity and Machine Gun rounding off a blistering night.

Littered from start to finish with his trademark F-bombs, he told the crowd: “Look after each other Donny, yeah?” – at one point briefly pausing to ensure the safety of fans caught up in a push at the front of the stage.

"I’m so f***ing proud to be from Donny,” he bawled – and it was clear from the roaring reception, Doncaster is truly proud of him.

Afterwards, fans took to social media to share their views on the show, the latest in his Life On Mars tour.

One said on Twitter: “Fantastic night – best crowd I've witnessed propa bouncing.

Another said: “Yungblud Doncaster concert was so good tonight – best time ever.”

Another wrote: “Yungblud in his home town – doesn’t get much better than that.”

⁩A fourth fan wrote: “Dom you make me proud to be from Doncaster,” while another simply added: “You were f****** amazing.”

Check out our superb photo gallery from Robin Burns and see if you can spot yourself in our pictures.

