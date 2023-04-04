News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Today's Doncaster headlines for April 4 with Free Press reporter Darren Burke

Here are some of the stories which have been making the headlines in Doncaster today.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

Two men have been arrested after a shooting incident, which saw police flock to Doncaster’s Hyde Park area yesterday. Details HERE

Drivers are being warned of delays and diversions as a major programme of repairs starts on a viaduct on the A1 near Doncaster. Click HERE for details.

And Doncaster’s famous Vulcan bomber has been given a stay of execution after bosses extended its lease. Details are HERE

Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines.
