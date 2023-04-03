Doncaster's Vulcan bomber given stay of execution as Peel bosses agree to extend lease

The iconic Cold War aircraft was set to depart the airport this summer – and there were fears it may have to be dismantled following the closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport last November.

But airport owners Peel have agreed that the aircraft can stay on beyond the summer until the end of December while talks on both the future of the airport and XH558 continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Vulcan has been based at Finningley since 2011 and its owners and operators, the Vulcan To The Sky Trust, began looking for new premises to keep the aircraft as its lease with Peel was set to expire at the end of June.

Doncaster's Vulcan bomber has been given a stay of execution.

The Trust says it allows them to continue discussions and to explore options that would keep the Vulcan in good condition..

Michael Trotter, the trust’s Business Development Director, said: “We are still talking to Peel and have always had a good relationship and talked about issues as they arise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This extension is enormously helpful. Our objective is to keep the aircraft in its best possible condition, which is intact.

"We have two on-going options that we are talking to about moving the aircraft but we are trying to see if there is an option to stay there.”

If the Vulcan has to be moved, it would have to be dismantled and moved by road before being rebuilt as they are unable to fly the aircraft, which hasn’t been airborne since 2015.

Mr Trotter added: “If we dismantled it would be functional but not to the same degree that it is now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The company that were going to dismantle it have great experience but the quote we have is with limited functionality. It is unlikely that the engine would be powered up again.

"This gives us more time to explore the options that we have. Ideally, we would prefer to stay where we are because the problem goes away.”