Officers sealed off Apley Road in Hyde Park yesterday after shots were fired at a house.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of shots fired at an address on Apley Road just after 2.45pm.

​"Officers attended and established that a firearms discharge had taken place.

A huge police presence was reported following the shooting in Hyde Park.

"No one was injured and a window was damaged.”

​Two men, aged 37 and 49, have been arrested for firearms offences.

One of the men has been bailed and the second remains in police custody.

The spokesman added: “An investigation is ongoing and additional patrols will be carried out in the area today to provide reassurance.”