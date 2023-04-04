Two men arrested after shots fired at house in Doncaster gun drama
Two men have been arrested after shots were fired at a Doncaster house in an incident which sparked a major police incident.
Officers sealed off Apley Road in Hyde Park yesterday after shots were fired at a house.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of shots fired at an address on Apley Road just after 2.45pm.
"Officers attended and established that a firearms discharge had taken place.
"No one was injured and a window was damaged.”
Two men, aged 37 and 49, have been arrested for firearms offences.
One of the men has been bailed and the second remains in police custody.
The spokesman added: “An investigation is ongoing and additional patrols will be carried out in the area today to provide reassurance.”
Yesterday, several eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity in the area, close to Elmfield Park.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 506 of 3 April, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.