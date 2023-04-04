News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
14 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
42 minutes ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
3 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
3 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
3 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey

Two men arrested after shots fired at house in Doncaster gun drama

Two men have been arrested after shots were fired at a Doncaster house in an incident which sparked a major police incident.

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:16 BST

Officers sealed off Apley Road in Hyde Park yesterday after shots were fired at a house.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of shots fired at an address on Apley Road just after 2.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​"Officers attended and established that a firearms discharge had taken place.

A huge police presence was reported following the shooting in Hyde Park.A huge police presence was reported following the shooting in Hyde Park.
A huge police presence was reported following the shooting in Hyde Park.
Most Popular

"No one was injured and a window was damaged.”

​Two men, aged 37 and 49, have been arrested for firearms offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the men has been bailed and the second remains in police custody.

The spokesman added: “An investigation is ongoing and additional patrols will be carried out in the area today to provide reassurance.”

Yesterday, several eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity in the area, close to Elmfield Park.

​Anyone with information can call 101 quoting log number 506 of 3 April, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DoncasterHyde ParkSouth Yorkshire Police