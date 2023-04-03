News you can trust since 1925
Police and emergency services dealing with 'serious' incident at Doncaster park tonight

Emergency services are dealing with a serious incident at a popular Doncaster park this evening.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:49 BST

Several eyewitnesses have reported a number of police officers and vehicles as well as the police helicopter at the scene in Elmfield Park, Hyde Park.

Numerous people have reported the police helicopter hovering the above the park, between Carr House Road and Bennetthorpe, while others have reported numerous police officers scouring the park. “It looked serious,” said one.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

Eyewitnesses have reported a heavy police presence in the area around Elmfield Park.
