Watch: Joyous scenes in city pub as Doncaster Rovers crowned champions

By Darren Burke
Published 6th May 2025, 08:30 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 08:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Doncaster Rovers fans erupted in joy in the city’s pubs as the club were crowned League Two champions – while those lucky enough to have a ticket for the game celebrated in fancy dress.

Saturday saw a party atmosphere across the city with fans packing into pubs and bars to see Rovers enjoy a comfortable 2-1 win at Notts County to put the cherry on the cake for an impressive season.

Meanwhile, fans who managed to grab a ticket for the deciding game at Meadow Lane were treated to champagne scenes as Rovers celebrated, with many adding to the party spirit in fancy dress costumes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Mayfair in Sir Nigel Gresley Square saw fans cheer and sing at the final whistle to get the party started.

Fans who travelled to Nottingham for the game donned fancy dress.Fans who travelled to Nottingham for the game donned fancy dress.
Fans who travelled to Nottingham for the game donned fancy dress.

And the celebrations will continue for some time yet.

A trophy presentation celebration will take place at the Eco Power Stadium today from 4.45pm with an open top bus tour and civic parade planned for June or July.

Related topics:Doncaster RoversLeague TwoNotts County

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice