Watch: Joyous scenes in city pub as Doncaster Rovers crowned champions
Doncaster Rovers fans erupted in joy in the city’s pubs as the club were crowned League Two champions – while those lucky enough to have a ticket for the game celebrated in fancy dress.
Saturday saw a party atmosphere across the city with fans packing into pubs and bars to see Rovers enjoy a comfortable 2-1 win at Notts County to put the cherry on the cake for an impressive season.
Meanwhile, fans who managed to grab a ticket for the deciding game at Meadow Lane were treated to champagne scenes as Rovers celebrated, with many adding to the party spirit in fancy dress costumes.
The Mayfair in Sir Nigel Gresley Square saw fans cheer and sing at the final whistle to get the party started.
And the celebrations will continue for some time yet.
