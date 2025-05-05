Doncaster Rovers to host champions trophy presentation event at stadium
It has been a weekend of partying for Grant McCann’s side and supporters after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Notts County secured the title.
And now, supporters who missed out on the game can see the victorious squad parade the trophy at a special event.
A Doncaster Rovers spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm we will host a champions celebration event at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday, May 6.
“The first team squad and staff will be presented to the crowd and showcase the Sky Bet League Two winners’ trophy.”
Entry to the event is free with doors opening at 4.45pm. The presentation is set to begin at 5.15pm.
Only the James Coppinger West Stand will be in operation for this event. Tickets are not required.
An open top bus tour and civic reception are also being planned for June or July.
