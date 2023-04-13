Watch: Doncaster's daily headlines with Darren Burke: Thursday April 13
A video round-up of the main stories making the headlines in Doncaster today with Free Press reporter Darren Burke.
Football fans were ‘pepper sprayed’ by police at Doncaster railway station after violence flared following a Doncaster Rovers v Grimsby Town match. Details HERE
More drugs have been taken off the city’s streets after police carried out two separate raids, seizing vast amounts of cannabis. Details HERE
And a lamb has been stolen by a balaclava wearing quad bike gang in Doncaster. Details HERE