BREAKING
Watch: Doncaster's daily headlines with Darren Burke: Thursday April 13

A video round-up of the main stories making the headlines in Doncaster today with Free Press reporter Darren Burke.

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 17:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 17:52 BST

Football fans were ‘pepper sprayed’ by police at Doncaster railway station after violence flared following a Doncaster Rovers v Grimsby Town match. Details HERE

More drugs have been taken off the city’s streets after police carried out two separate raids, seizing vast amounts of cannabis. Details HERE

And a lamb has been stolen by a balaclava wearing quad bike gang in Doncaster. Details HERE

Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlinesDarren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines
