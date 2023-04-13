South Yorkshire Police’s Rural Policing team says the incident has ‘shocked’ the local community and farmers and have asked anyone with information about the theft earlier this month to get in touch.

The raiders struck in Micklebring at around 11.30pm on April 2.

A police spokesman said: “A gang of individuals on farm quads were seen entering Micklebring.

The lamb was stolen from a farmer's field near Doncaster.

"They were wearing balaclavas. They have been witnessed to steal a new born lamb from a farmers’ field near to the Grazing Hart public house.

“This has shocked the local community and the farmers in particular.

"Any information on the gang involved or what happened to the lamb, please get in touch. An investigation is underway and CCTV is being reviewed.”

The spokesman added that Doncaster, Rotherham and Barnsley have all seen an increase in gangs using farm quads over the past few months.

The statement said: “They are being used for a range of criminal activity. Theft, poaching and anti social behaviour.

"There are very limited places they can be legitimately ridden. The area has very limited “green lanes” and there are no common land areas they can be taken. Use of them on land needs owner’s permission.

"They are filling up at conventional petrol stations and we ask petrol station operatives to think before serving fuel if they are illegal. They need to have number plates on the front and rear.

"Facebook Market Place has many for sale, and we urge buyers make checks with VIN numbers (locations available on internet) prior to parting with any money to ensure they are not stolen.

"Farmers and the rural community are reporting an increase in damage caused by illegal quad activities, hedgerows, fences pulled down and abuse being hurled at those speaking out against them.

"As a community our ask is you remain vigilant to quads being used in this manner.”

