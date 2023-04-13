Man arrested and 100 cannabis plants seized as police bust two Doncaster drug factories

Doncaster Central police executed warrants at addresses in Milbanke Street in the city centre and also Blackwood Avenue, Balby on Wednesday morning.

At the house in Milbanke Street, officers recovered 105 cannabis plants.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We also discovered that the electricity had been dangerously bypassed. This has now been made safe and enquiries are continuing to identify those responsible.”

Officers then searched the house in Blackwood Avenue, Balby, where a quantity of cannabis was seized.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the address and following consultation with CPS a charge of possession with intent to supply was authorised yesterday evening, with the man appearing in court on Thursday morning.

