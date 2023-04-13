News you can trust since 1925
Man arrested and 100 cannabis plants seized as police bust two Doncaster drug factories

A man has appeared in court and more than 100 cannabis plants as police busted two Doncaster drugs factories in separate raids.

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Apr 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 14:46 BST

Doncaster Central police executed warrants at addresses in Milbanke Street in the city centre and also Blackwood Avenue, Balby on Wednesday morning.

At the house in Milbanke Street, officers recovered 105 cannabis plants.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We also discovered that the electricity had been dangerously bypassed. This has now been made safe and enquiries are continuing to identify those responsible.”

Police have seized cannabis in two separate Doncaster drug raids.Police have seized cannabis in two separate Doncaster drug raids.
Officers then searched the house in Blackwood Avenue, Balby, where a quantity of cannabis was seized.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the address and following consultation with CPS a charge of possession with intent to supply was authorised yesterday evening, with the man appearing in court on Thursday morning.

If you have information about drug supply or other criminal activity, please report it through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

