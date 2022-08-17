Watch: Doncaster Rovers fans in emotional minute's applause for drowning victim Jay Walker
This is the emotional moment Doncaster Rovers fans held a minute’s applause for drowning victim Jay Walker.
Supporters stood and clapped in the 20th minute of last night’s 2-1 win over Stockport County at the Eco Power Stadium to pay tribute to the 20-year-old following his death at Lakeside at the weekend.
Jay, a Rovers supporter, died close to the stadium after getting into difficulty in the water off one of the islands in the lake on Saturday afternoon.
A crowdfunding appeal has been launched HERE to pay for his funeral while flowers have been left at the site of the tragedy.
Family and friends are planning to gather near to the lake this Saturday at 4pm to release hundreds of blue balloons in his memory.
Earlier this week, friends also gathered to set balloons adrift on the water.
Emergency services retrieved Jay’s body from the water several hours after they were called to scene at around 4.10pm.