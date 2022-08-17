News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Doncaster Rovers fans in emotional minute's applause for drowning victim Jay Walker

This is the emotional moment Doncaster Rovers fans held a minute’s applause for drowning victim Jay Walker.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 10:18 am
Supporters stood and clapped in the 20th minute of last night’s 2-1 win over Stockport County at the Eco Power Stadium to pay tribute to the 20-year-old following his death at Lakeside at the weekend.

Jay, a Rovers supporter, died close to the stadium after getting into difficulty in the water off one of the islands in the lake on Saturday afternoon.

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched HERE to pay for his funeral while flowers have been left at the site of the tragedy.

Doncaster Rovers fans hold a minute's applause for Jay Walker at the Eco Power Stadium.

Family and friends are planning to gather near to the lake this Saturday at 4pm to release hundreds of blue balloons in his memory.

Earlier this week, friends also gathered to set balloons adrift on the water.

Emergency services retrieved Jay’s body from the water several hours after they were called to scene at around 4.10pm.

