Watch: Doncaster Rovers fans in emotional minute's applause for drowning victim Jay Walker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters stood and clapped in the 20th minute of last night’s 2-1 win over Stockport County at the Eco Power Stadium to pay tribute to the 20-year-old following his death at Lakeside at the weekend.

Jay, a Rovers supporter, died close to the stadium after getting into difficulty in the water off one of the islands in the lake on Saturday afternoon.

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched HERE to pay for his funeral while flowers have been left at the site of the tragedy.

Doncaster Rovers fans hold a minute's applause for Jay Walker at the Eco Power Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family and friends are planning to gather near to the lake this Saturday at 4pm to release hundreds of blue balloons in his memory.

Earlier this week, friends also gathered to set balloons adrift on the water.