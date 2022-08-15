Jay Walker: Floral tributes and balloon release following Doncaster lake tragedy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers have begun piling up on one of the islands at Doncaster Lakeside where Jay Walker died on Saturday afternoon.

Police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews launched a major operation after reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water.

While he has not yet been formally identified by police, family and friends have been paying tribute online and a balloon release is planned at Lakeside next weekend in his memory.

Floral tributes have been left at the spot where 21-year-old Jay Walker died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mum posted on Saturday: “I lost my son Jay Walker today at lakeside sorry jay going to miss you a lots rip my sweet heart love you lots."

She shared a later tribute which said: “R.I.p my son you was taken to soon love.”

Other tributes came from friends, with one said: “Rest easy Jay bro.”

Another wrote: “Such a lovely lad. Known him from being very young.

"Jason you will be missed. You were kind polite and would do anything for anyone. This should be a wake up call because it can happen to anyone and it is tragic. R.I.P mate.”

Another urged young people to stay away from open water and said: “This is posted with consent of Jay’s mum.

"Please all you young ones, go to a swimming pool, not in lakes or rivers.

This is the sad consequences when you do, leaving a mother. a family grief stricken, 21 years old is no age.

“Please take notice of this post young ones, it can happen and has happened, let’s not let Jay’s death be in vain R.I.P lad.”

Emergency services were called to the lake at around 4.10pm on Saturday as temperatures soared over 30c in Doncaster.

Later, South Yorkshire Police confirmed a body had been found.

A spokesman said: “No formal identification has yet taken place. The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.”