Jay Walker: Funeral fund launched as balloons set adrift at site of Doncaster lake tragedy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A funeral fund has been launched for Jay Walker.

The body of 20-year-old Jay Walker was pulled from the lake at Lakeside on Saturday after an huge rescue operation was launched after he got into difficulty in the water.

Yesterday, friends gathered to set blue balloons adfrift on the lake at the spot where he died, with another balloon release planned at Lakeside this weekend in his memory.

Meanwhile, a crowdfunding page has been launched to help raise funds for Jay’s family and to pay for his funeral.

Organiser Debbie Hanlon said: On behalf of Jay’s family and friends a GoFundMe page has been set up to help contribute towards his funeral, flowers and wake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The funeral date has not yet been set; details will be shared as soon as this has been organised.

“Jay, who was only 20, was sadly taken from the world through a tragic accident at Lakeside in Doncaster.

“Jay got into difficulty whilst in the water and was sadly unable to get to safety.

“Anyone who knew Jay knew that he was a cheeky, kind, polite, loving lad who would always be willing to help others.

“We are all devastated by this tragic loss.”

Rescue crews were scrambled to one of the islands in the lake shortly after 4pm on Saturday.

Fire, police, ambulance, air ambulance crews and divers were all involved in the search for Jay before his body was found.