Watch: Doncaster daily news headlines with Darren Burke: Wednesday, April 12

A round-up of some of the main stories making the headlines in Doncaster today with Free Press reporter Darren Burke.

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 18:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 18:13 BST

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four teens, aged between 15 and 18, were stabbed in a Doncaster street. Details HERE.

Tributes have been paid following the death of a prominent Doncaster LGBTQ campaigner and Doncaster Pride organiser. Details HERE

And Doncaster Council has purchased a haul of Roman coins found in a field near the city. Details HERE

Darren Burke with the Doncaster news headlines for April 12.Darren Burke with the Doncaster news headlines for April 12.
Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Council