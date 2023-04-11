News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
51 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

"We love you and will miss you always:" Tributes pour following death of Doncaster Pride LGBTQ stalwart

Tributes have poured in following the death of a long-standing stalwart of Doncaster Pride and the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

John Dorlin-Wagstaff had worked with Doncaster Pride for the last 14 years, helping to organise the annual event celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

A spokesman for Doncaster Pride said: “It is with great sadness the Doncaster Pride team share with you the news of the passing of our dear John Dorlin-Wagstaff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"John had been a member of the Pride Committee since 2009 and was loved and respected by us all.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster Pride's John Dorlin-Wagstaff.Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster Pride's John Dorlin-Wagstaff.
Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster Pride's John Dorlin-Wagstaff.
Most Popular

"He was a larger than life member of our fabulous team and will be remembered for his contribution to delivering Doncaster Pride.

"As our chief site designer and coordinator of our market area John was well known to many of our sponsors and traders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was also responsible for our beautiful floral displays in backstage, planting and nurturing year round the plants and delivering them safely to site.

"His death leaves a huge space in the team that we’ll never be able to fill but he also leaves a legacy we will always cherish.

"Thank you John, we love you and will miss you always.”

Others also paid tribute following Mr Dorlin-Wagstaff’s death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"RIP John Dorlin-Wagstaff you’ll be missed sincerely,” wrote one, while another added: “I’m so sorry to hear this very sad news, he was such a lovely sweet guy, sending you my most sincere condolences to you and his family and friends R. I. P.”

This year’s Doncaster Pride will be held on August 12 at Elmfield Park.

LGBTQ+