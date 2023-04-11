"We love you and will miss you always:" Tributes pour following death of Doncaster Pride LGBTQ stalwart

John Dorlin-Wagstaff had worked with Doncaster Pride for the last 14 years, helping to organise the annual event celebrating the city’s LGBTQ+ community.

A spokesman for Doncaster Pride said: “It is with great sadness the Doncaster Pride team share with you the news of the passing of our dear John Dorlin-Wagstaff.

"John had been a member of the Pride Committee since 2009 and was loved and respected by us all.

"He was a larger than life member of our fabulous team and will be remembered for his contribution to delivering Doncaster Pride.

"As our chief site designer and coordinator of our market area John was well known to many of our sponsors and traders.

"He was also responsible for our beautiful floral displays in backstage, planting and nurturing year round the plants and delivering them safely to site.

"His death leaves a huge space in the team that we’ll never be able to fill but he also leaves a legacy we will always cherish.

"Thank you John, we love you and will miss you always.”

Others also paid tribute following Mr Dorlin-Wagstaff’s death.

"RIP John Dorlin-Wagstaff you’ll be missed sincerely,” wrote one, while another added: “I’m so sorry to hear this very sad news, he was such a lovely sweet guy, sending you my most sincere condolences to you and his family and friends R. I. P.”