Four teenagers stabbed and two men held on attempted murder after Doncaster attack

Emergency services were called to Askern yesterday afternoon after a group of teens – aged between 15 and 18 – were attacked by a gang who leapt out of a car to carry out the attack before fleeing.

Police say that two men are now being held on suspicion of attempted murder following the violence.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at about 4.30pm yesterday – Tuesday 11 April - to reports of an altercation taking place on Manor Road in Askern, Doncaster.

Police were called to Manor Road in Askern yesterday afternoon after violence flared.

“A group of four men had arrived in a silver Volkswagen Golf and reportedly assaulted a group of teenagers, aged between 15 and 18 years-old, with weapons.

"After returning to the car, the group fled the scene in the direction of Victoria Road.

“Four victims were located nearby, with three being taken to hospital for treatment.

"Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.

“Soon after, officers arrested two Doncaster men, aged 38 and 41, on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody.”

Residents reported a number of ambulances and a heavy police presence at the scene yesterday, with much of Manor Road sealed off by officers.

One resident, who asked not to be named said: “It was awful. Someone told me that this gang just came out of nowhere and started on a group of lads in the middle of the street.”