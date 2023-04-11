Police dealing with major serious incident in Doncaster street tonight, say eyewitnesses
Emergency services have reportedly been dealing with a serious, major emergency incident in a Doncaster village tonight, residents have said.
Eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances at the scene of the incident in the Manor Road area of Askern.
Several people have spoken of streets being sealed off and a heavy police presence in the area.
We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of the incident, which is understood to have taken place in the last few hours.