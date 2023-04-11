News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
53 minutes ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
1 hour ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
1 hour ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
3 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Police dealing with major serious incident in Doncaster street tonight, say eyewitnesses

Emergency services have reportedly been dealing with a serious, major emergency incident in a Doncaster village tonight, residents have said.

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 19:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 19:52 BST

Eyewitnesses have reported police and ambulances at the scene of the incident in the Manor Road area of Askern.

Several people have spoken of streets being sealed off and a heavy police presence in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details of the incident, which is understood to have taken place in the last few hours.

Police are reportedly at the scene in Askern tonight.Police are reportedly at the scene in Askern tonight.
Police are reportedly at the scene in Askern tonight.
DoncasterPoliceEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceAskernYorkshire Ambulance Service