Watch: Doncaster daily headlines with Darren Burke: Friday 14 April

A video round up of the stories making the headlines in Doncaster today with Free Press reporter Darren Burke.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST

Police have arrested a man after a wheelie bin was hurled at a car, smashing its windscreen in an early hours incident in Doncaster. Details HERE

Angry drivers have blamed faulty traffic lights for serious delays and traffic jams on a key Doncaster road. Details HERE

And a paramedic sanctioned over conduct with female colleagues is working at DRI. Details HERE

Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlinesDarren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines
