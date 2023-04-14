Watch: Doncaster daily headlines with Darren Burke: Friday 14 April
A video round up of the stories making the headlines in Doncaster today with Free Press reporter Darren Burke.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST
Police have arrested a man after a wheelie bin was hurled at a car, smashing its windscreen in an early hours incident in Doncaster. Details HERE
Angry drivers have blamed faulty traffic lights for serious delays and traffic jams on a key Doncaster road. Details HERE
And a paramedic sanctioned over conduct with female colleagues is working at DRI. Details HERE