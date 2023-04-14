News you can trust since 1925
Fuming drivers blame 'too quick' traffic lights for daily jams on major Doncaster road

Angry motorists have blamed traffic lights changing too quickly for daily delays and traffic jams on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:48 BST

Drivers along Balby Road have been left stuck in slow moving traffic in recent days – with traffic lights between Carr Hill and Sandford Road blamed for the jams which have left dozens queuing.

It is understood Doncaster Council has recently altered timings on some of the lights – with drivers saying they only allow a handful of vehicles through before the red light shows again.

One said: “It’s ridiculous. There’s literally only one or two cars get through before it changes again.”

Angry drivers say Balby Road has been plagued by traffic jams because of faulty lights.
"It has been going on for a few weeks now and it’s getting silly. People are stuck in crawling traffic day after day and nothing is being done.”

Drivers say they have contacted City of Doncaster Council about the problem and are awaiting a response.

We have contacted Doncaster Council for comment.

