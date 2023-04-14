Man arrested after smashing car windscreen with wheelie bin in Doncaster attack

Police were called to Springwell Lane in Balby in the early hours of today (Friday) to reports that an individual was throwing items at vehicles, causing damage.

Photos from the scene show two officers wrestling with a man at the side of a silver coloured car, with its front windscreen shattered.

A Doncaster Council blue wheelie bin resting on its side and, with its contents scattered across the road, is pictured at the side of the vehicle.

A man has been arrested after a wheelie bin was thrown at a car in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and he is currently in custody.”