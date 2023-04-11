News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines - Tuesday April 11

A round-up of today’s Doncaster news headlines with Free Press reporter Darren Burke.

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 17:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 17:46 BST

Police have arrested three men after a 24-year-old suffered facial and head injuries in a Good Friday gang attack in Doncaster. Details HERE

A market trader has saved a ‘one in a million’ bright blue lobster from the cooking pot after it turned up in his daily haul of fresh fish. Click HERE

And Conisbrough crooner Tony Christie has spoken about his battle with dementia. Details HERE

Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines.
