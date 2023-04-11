News you can trust since 1925
Three arrested after man suffers head injuries in Doncaster city centre gang attack

Three men have been arrested after a man suffered head and facial injuries in a gang attack in Doncaster city centre.

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST

Police were called to Silver Street in the early hours of Good Friday after the attack on the man in the alleyway leading to East Laith Gate.

A police spokesman said: “Officers responded to reports of an assault on Silver Street in Doncaster on Friday 7 April at around 4.30am. It is believed that a 24 year-old was assaulted by a group of men, before the men fled the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries to his face and head. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police were called to Silver Street in the early hours of Good Friday.Police were called to Silver Street in the early hours of Good Friday.
“Three men, aged 21, 23 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of assault. They have since been released on police bail.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to provide information online via the website, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 117 of 7 April 2023.”

