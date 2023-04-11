Three arrested after man suffers head injuries in Doncaster city centre gang attack

Police were called to Silver Street in the early hours of Good Friday after the attack on the man in the alleyway leading to East Laith Gate.

A police spokesman said: “Officers responded to reports of an assault on Silver Street in Doncaster on Friday 7 April at around 4.30am. It is believed that a 24 year-old was assaulted by a group of men, before the men fled the scene.

“The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with injuries to his face and head. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Three men, aged 21, 23 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of assault. They have since been released on police bail.