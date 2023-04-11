Doncaster singer Tony Christie reveals dementia fight as he records song to help charity

The Conisbrough-born crooner, who turns 80 this month, is releasing his version of Andrew Gold's Thank You for Bring a Friend to mark Music for Dementia campaign for Thank You Day 2023.

The song, first released in 1978, is aimed at carers, many of whom have changed their lives to care for people living with dementia.

Tony said: “I continue to tour as I’ve found music improves the symptoms of my dementia. So every time I go on stage and work it’s helping me.

Doncaster born crooner Tony Christie is releasing a new charity track as he battles dementia. (Photo: SWNS).

“If anyone deserves a thank you it’s the UK’s unseen – and unsung – army of carers. This one’s for them!”

He said: “In January, after discussing my diagnosis on BBC Breakfast, the Music for Dementia campaign asked me to re-record Thank You for Being a Friend.

"Andrew and I met several times and he sung some backing vocals on Dancing Days, so when I sing his song, it will feel like the stars have aligned once again.

"His song will be the anthem for this year’s third annual Thank You Day on Sunday July 2, when the country comes together to celebrate the people and experiences that make each community special.

“It’s going to be a brilliant day and everyone is invited to get involved in any way you can whether it’s at a community event, a concert or a picnic in the park.

“We want Thank You for Being a Friend to be sung around the UK at festivals, street parties, care homes, community choir performances and on social media sites such as TikTok.

“We’ll show our appreciation of the UK’s unsung heroes with the gift of music, which has a unique power to improve health and wellbeing, including for those with dementia for whom music can bring joy, stimulate memories and reduce anxiety.”

He added: “If anybody knows the power music can have on people who live with dementia it’s me and my wonderful family. My wife Sue travels with me everywhere and next year we’ll be touring New Zealand and Australia with two of my three children, Sean and Sarah.

“Singing on stage is the best medicine for me. I’m physically active, my brain remembers lyrics and my heart and soul are fed by the audience.

“I’m now performing my stories and melodies in country style. Otherwise, nothing has changed. It’s music as usual.

The South Yorkshire singing star first found fame in the early 1970s, scoring hits with songs such as I Did What I Did For Maria, Is This The Way To Amarillo and Avenues and Alleyways.

However, in 2002, he was catapulted back into the limelight after comedian Peter Kay teamed up with the singer for a re-released version of Amarillo, spending seven weeks at number one.