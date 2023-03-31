Watch: Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines for March 31
Here's a video round-up of the main stories in Doncaster today, with Free Press reporter Darren Burke.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:17 BST
Police are hunting two men who robbed a 14-year-old boy outside a Doncaster convenience store. Click HERE for details.
The row over the boycott of a Doncaster pub by customers angry over rising drink prices rumbles on, with one regular saying the dispute has been fuelled by ‘trouble causers. Click HERE for more.
And Doncaster singer Lesley Garrett has paid tribute to Paul O'Grady – click HERE.