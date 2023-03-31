News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 hour ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
4 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Watch: Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines for March 31

Here's a video round-up of the main stories in Doncaster today, with Free Press reporter Darren Burke.

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:17 BST

Police are hunting two men who robbed a 14-year-old boy outside a Doncaster convenience store. Click HERE for details.

The row over the boycott of a Doncaster pub by customers angry over rising drink prices rumbles on, with one regular saying the dispute has been fuelled by ‘trouble causers. Click HERE for more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Doncaster singer Lesley Garrett has paid tribute to Paul O'Grady – click HERE.

Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines.
Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines.
Darren Burke with today's Doncaster news headlines.
DoncasterPolicePaul O'Grady