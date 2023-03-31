News you can trust since 1925
14-year-old teenage boy robbed by two men outside Doncaster convenience store

A 14-year-old boy has been robbed by two men outside a Doncaster shop.

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:03 BST

Officers were called just after 9.20pm on Wednesday to a report of a robbery on Sandringham Road, Intake.

A 14-year-old boy was reportedly robbed by two men outside the Spar store and a phone was taken.

Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting incident number 898 of 29 March 2023.

Police were called to the store in Sandringham Road after a teenager was robbed.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

