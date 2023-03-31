14-year-old teenage boy robbed by two men outside Doncaster convenience store
A 14-year-old boy has been robbed by two men outside a Doncaster shop.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 11:03 BST
Officers were called just after 9.20pm on Wednesday to a report of a robbery on Sandringham Road, Intake.
A 14-year-old boy was reportedly robbed by two men outside the Spar store and a phone was taken.
Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting incident number 898 of 29 March 2023.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.