'Heartbroken' Doncaster opera star Lesley Garrett shares hilarious TV duet as tribute to Paul O'Grady
Doncaster opera star Lesley Garrett has shared a hilarious TV duet with Paul O’Grady to mark the star’s tragic death.
The Thorne-born soprano worked with the TV, radio host and comedian a number of times during her career and paying tribute to the Lily Savage star, shared a hilarious clip of the pair singing together after his death on Tuesday night was announced by husband Andre Portasio.
Posting a clip of The Meow Song, she said: “I am heartbroken to hear the news of dear Paul O'Grady.
"He was somebody I admired and loved and to have the opportunity to work with him a few times was very, very special in my career.
"He leaves a huge hole in all of our lives but my thoughts are primarily with Andre and family.”
You can watch the clip HERE
She added: “I know that he would want to be remembered for the joy he brought, so here's the two of us singing (!) Rossini's Cat Duet!”