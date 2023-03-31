News you can trust since 1925
'Heartbroken' Doncaster opera star Lesley Garrett shares hilarious TV duet as tribute to Paul O'Grady

Doncaster opera star Lesley Garrett has shared a hilarious TV duet with Paul O’Grady to mark the star’s tragic death.

By Darren Burke
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:43 BST

The Thorne-born soprano worked with the TV, radio host and comedian a number of times during her career and paying tribute to the Lily Savage star, shared a hilarious clip of the pair singing together after his death on Tuesday night was announced by husband Andre Portasio.

Posting a clip of The Meow Song, she said: “I am heartbroken to hear the news of dear Paul O'Grady.

"He was somebody I admired and loved and to have the opportunity to work with him a few times was very, very special in my career.

Lesley Garrett shared the hilarious clip in tribute following the death of Paul O'Grady.
"He leaves a huge hole in all of our lives but my thoughts are primarily with Andre and family.”

You can watch the clip HERE

She added: “I know that he would want to be remembered for the joy he brought, so here's the two of us singing (!) Rossini's Cat Duet!”

