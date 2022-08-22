Watch: Balloons and fireworks for Doncaster Lakeside drowning victim Jay Walker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of grieving friends and family gathered at the edge of the lake on Saturday afternoon to release balloons into the sky to remember the 20-year-old who died after getting into difficulty in the water a week last Saturday.

Fireworks were also set off in the middle of a nearby roundabout as friends cheered and applauded to remember Jay.

Hundreds of balloons were released and fireworks set off to remember Jay Walker. (Photo/Video: Jordan Jones).

A crowdfunding campaign to pay for his funeral has also been set up HERE