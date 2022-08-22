Watch: Balloons and fireworks for Doncaster Lakeside drowning victim Jay Walker
This is the moment hundreds of blue balloons were released and fireworks set off to remember Doncaster Lakeside drowning victim Jay Walker a week on from the tragedy.
Hundreds of grieving friends and family gathered at the edge of the lake on Saturday afternoon to release balloons into the sky to remember the 20-year-old who died after getting into difficulty in the water a week last Saturday.
Fireworks were also set off in the middle of a nearby roundabout as friends cheered and applauded to remember Jay.
Earlier in the week, friends gathered to lay flowers at the spot where he died, while Doncaster Rovers fans held a minute’s applause in his memory.
A crowdfunding campaign to pay for his funeral has also been set up HERE
Police, fire crews, paramedics and air ambulance crews launched a major operation after reports of a man getting into difficulty in the water at around 4pm last Saturday.