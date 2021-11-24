Warm welcome from sky tiles at Doncaster's St John's Hospice

A sunny outdoor scene, has been added to a corridor linking adjoining areas of the hospice

The bright back-lit sky tiles, showing a sunny outdoor scene, have been added to a corridor linking adjoining areas of the hospice and the walls covered with wallpaper featuring the St John’s logo.

The day hospice has also undergone a major facelift as part of the programme of improvements, which has been paid for by charitable donations from well-wishers.

Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), said:“It’s wonderful and all a result of the generous support we receive from our fundraisers, who freely give up their own time to benefit the people we care for. We can never thank them enough.”