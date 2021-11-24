Teenager renews 'bows for NHS' display at Doncaster hospital for Christmas

Caitlin Barclay spent hours tying coloured ribbons to railings outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary last year – and also set up a similar display at Sandall Park.

Now Caitlin, 13, and her dad have returned to create a new display outside the hospital on Armthorpe Road, once again bringing a splash of colour for visitors and patients to enjoy.

A spokesman for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “A big Team DBTH 'thank you' to Caitlin and her dad, David, for the new bows which have been placed at the Gate 4 entrance of Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Caitlin has returned to DRI to decorate it with ribbons and bows.

"This area looks fantastic and is ready for Christmas!”

Last April she spent hours decorating the railings outside of Doncaster Royal Infirmary to say thank you to the NHS, waking up at 4am to carry out her mission.

Her mum Lindsey said: "She wanted to do it just to show support to all the frontline workers and everyone who is putting their lives at risk on a daily basis.

"At the hospital there's a steep wall up to the railings, and Caitlin did it all herself and climbed up the wall to attach all of the bows.”

Caitlin and Lindsey also decorated Sandall Park with nearly 460 bows.

It took them almost four hours to put them up to say thank you to NHS workers.