Professional Security employee Dave Williams went into action while on duty at Biscuit Billy’s in Doncaster and gave the vital assistance until paramedics arrived in response to a 999 call.

The man, a diabetic who had recently had a stroke, was taken to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

He was allowed home after several days to continue his recovery.

Life saver Dave Williams

Dave, aged 25, said: “The man collapsed and said he could not feel his legs.

"As I was talking to him he lost consciousness and I could not get a response.

"I gave him CPR – just four chest compressions – and it brought him back with a big gasp.”

As well as working for the Professional Security response team, Dave is a student nurse at Nottingham Trent University.

The grateful customer thanked Dave through social media, saying he ‘probably saved me’.

Jason Thorndycraft, Chief Operating Officer at Professional Security, said: “We’re very proud of Dave and his quick-thinking actions that night.

"He is a credit to our industry.

"It also demonstrates the support our teams provide to venues goes beyond security and shows the important role they play.”

*The seven fundamental steps of CPR are: Put the heel of your dominant hand at the centre of the person's chest; Put your other hand over then interlock your fingers; Start chest compressions; Open the person's mouth; Add a rescue breath; Watch the chest fall, then do another rescue breath.