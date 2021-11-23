Two more deaths and 475 further coronavirus cases recorded in Doncaster

A total of 55,128 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 22 (Monday), up from 54,653 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 17,625 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 14,828.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,773 over the period, to 9,889,926.

A Covid scientist

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 940 people had died in the area by November 22 (Monday) – up from 938 on Friday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 11 the previous week.

They were among 12,757 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 208,945 people had received both jabs by November 21 (Sunday) – 74 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.