VIDEO: Doncaster Rovers fans in minute's applause after shock death of club stalwart

Fans of both clubs joined in the tribute with a photo of Richard displayed on the big screen during the 54th minute of the game.

Supporters held a minute's applause for Richard Bailey. (Photo: Doncaster Rovers FC).

Richard, who worked for the club in a variety of roles, died on Thursday at the age of 54.

There were also chants of ‘there’s only one Richard Bailey’ from the Rovers fans during this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat.

Ex-players, former chairman John Ryan and club icon James Coppinger are among those who have paid tribute to Mr Bailey, whose wife Clare also works at the club.

Fans have been left in shock after the club announced his death yesterday.