Minute's applause for Richard Bailey at Wycombe Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers game

Mr Bailey, who worked for the club in a number of roles for 30 years, died earlier this week at the age of 54.

Supporters are being asked to take part in a minute’s applause in the 54th minute of this afternoon’s game at Wycombe.

Former players, fans and officials have all paid tribute to Mr Bailey, whose wife Clare also works for Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Bailey, who has died at the age of 54.

Club legend James Coppinger is the latest to pay tribute, sharing a picture of himself with Richard and writing on social media: “Gone but never forgotten, a selfless, kind, proud man who always had time for other people. Love to Clare and the family. Thinking of you all.”

Richard began working in Doncaster Rovers’ Football in the Community in the early 1990s, initially as a community coach in schools.

He progressed through the ranks to become a community officer, overseeing the schools programme while Football in the Community evolved into the Foundation.

He played a key role in establishing girls football within the club’s community programme alongside Eric Randerson.

Latterly, Richard held the title of health and wellbeing officer within the Foundation.

He continued to work for the club as an ambassador, guiding group experiences and, in particular, matchday mascots, for whom he provided in-depth tours of the Eco-Power Stadium.

Club Doncaster chief operating officer Shaun Lockwood said: "This is a truly sad loss. We have lost one of our own.