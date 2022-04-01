Tributes following shock death of 'passionate' Doncaster Rovers fan who worked for club for 30 years

Richard Bailey was a familiar face to supporters, both at Belle Vue and the Keepmoat Stadium, and held a number of roles at the club during his long assocation with Rovers.

The club have confirmed his death and in an emotional statement a spokesman said: “Staff at Doncaster Rovers are sad to report the death of beloved long-time colleague Richard Bailey, who passed away suddenly on Thursday at the age of 55.

“Richard began working in Doncaster Rovers’ Football in the Community in the early 1990s, initially as a community coach in schools.

“He progressed through the ranks to become a community officer, overseeing the schools programme while Football in the Community evolved into the Foundation.

“He played a key role in establishing girls football within the club’s community programme alongside Eric Randerson.

“Latterly, Richard held the title of health and wellbeing officer within the Foundation.

“He continued to work for the club as an ambassador, guiding group experiences and, in particular, matchday mascots, for whom he provided in-depth tours of the Eco-Power Stadium.

“As well as working for the club, Richard was a passionate Rovers fan and a recognisable face on away trips.”

Club Doncaster chief operating officer Shaun Lockwood said: "This is a truly sad loss. We have lost one of our own.

"Richard was a wonderful person and someone who has been synonymous with Doncaster Rovers for more than 30 years.

"Many of our fans today will have become supporters due to the wonderful work Richard delivered through Rovers in the community, the Foundation or as a club ambassador.

"Whether he was leading a coaching session for kids, delivering a matchday tour or simply watching the match as a fan, he would always find time and make an effort to make every individual feel special and included.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends, as colleagues and supporters alike share our condolences."