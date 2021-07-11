VIDEO: Doncaster rescue sheep Fudge painted in England colours ahead of Euro 2020 final
When Fudge the rescue sheep was painted in the England colours ahead of the Euro 2020 final it was a shear delight for him.
The friendly bovine has become a fixture at Manor Estate Farm a farm rescue centre based in Toll Bar - and now he’s flying the flag for England
As football fever has gripped the nation during this summer’s European Championships Centre owner Ami Downs decided to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate’s men in her own special way by painting the George Cross on her favourite sheep.
Ami said: “Last time when the football was on I said to my family that if they won I would paint Fudge.
"I decided to paint him because he’s so affectionate.
"We’ve had fudge about two years now – he’s a very over-friendly sheep.
"I painted him live on Facebook so everyone could see that he loved it. He wagged his tail the whole time, he is so affectionate.
"If I was doing it to one of the goats I know they would be quite nervous about it, but e really enjoyed it.
"I’ve never known a sheep like him.”
Farmers normally use the paint to write the numbers on their flocks so there is no risk to Fudge’s health.
Ami said she may even watch the match with Fudge at the farm on her phone, along with the rescued sheep, goats ponies donkeys and rabbits . “Hopefully England will win tonight -he’s all ready for the match. If not, though it is sheep chalk, it is hard to come off so Fudge might be stuck with this until he gets shaved next June!”