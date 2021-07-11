VIDEO: Doncaster rescue sheep Fudge painted in England colours ahead of Euro 2020 final

The friendly bovine has become a fixture at Manor Estate Farm a farm rescue centre based in Toll Bar - and now he’s flying the flag for England

As football fever has gripped the nation during this summer’s European Championships Centre owner Ami Downs decided to pay tribute to Gareth Southgate’s men in her own special way by painting the George Cross on her favourite sheep.

Ami said: “Last time when the football was on I said to my family that if they won I would paint Fudge.

Fudge the Sheep sporting England colours ahead of the Euro 020 finals

"I decided to paint him because he’s so affectionate.

"We’ve had fudge about two years now – he’s a very over-friendly sheep.

"I painted him live on Facebook so everyone could see that he loved it. He wagged his tail the whole time, he is so affectionate.

"If I was doing it to one of the goats I know they would be quite nervous about it, but e really enjoyed it.

"I’ve never known a sheep like him.”

Farmers normally use the paint to write the numbers on their flocks so there is no risk to Fudge’s health.