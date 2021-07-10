Here’s what the weather will be like in Doncaster for the Euro 2020 final

As Gareth Southgate's men prepare for the finale to the Euro 2020 football tournament thoughts will already be turning to where to watch the country's biggest football match in 55 years and what the weather will be like.

According to the latest Met Office forecast, there is a risk of heavy, thundery showers throughout our region over the weekend, so football fans planning to watch the match in a pub beer garden might want to make an indoor back up plan just in case.

Today will start largely cloudy with a few residual overnight showers.

Thunderstorms predicted over the weekend

Sunny spells will develop for western areas, but there will also be further showers between 11am-6pm, these often heavy and slow moving and perhaps thundery.

It will be staying cooler and cloudy with a maximum temperature of 22 °C.

Tonight will see scattered heavy, slow moving and possibly thundery showers at first, these slowly and mostly fading away. Some clear spells develop, but along the coast low cloud may linger. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

On Sunday bright or sunny spells and scattered showers are predicted from around 3pm onwards.

Met Office forecasters say heavy rain is set to fall when the match against Italy kicks off at 8pm.

Showers will be slow moving with light winds, and also heavy at times. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday and Tuesday sunny spells and showers. Monday showers will often be heavy, and sometimes with hail and thunder. Wednesday mainly dry and fine.