VIDEO: It's Coming Home - Doncaster primary school shows support for England in Euros final

Tomorrow sees a monumental occasion take place when England takes part in its first final since winning the 1966 World Cup.

And the staff and pupils of Plover Primary are backing Gareth Southgate’s boys 100 per cent, and have put together a video to show that – watch it HERE.

Assistant headtacher Abbie Blackham said: “The children have worked so hard on this and had so much fun. They really think it would spread a smile!”

School shows its support for Gareth Southgate and his squad