Tributes paid after title-winning former Doncaster Rovers player dies at 80

Tributes have been paid following the death of a popular Doncaster Rovers player who helped the team to silverware in the 1960s.

Midfielder Chris Rabjohn was part of the side that won the Division Four title in 1969.

His death at the age of 80 is the third former Rovers player to have passed away in recent weeks, following the deaths of Steve Uzelac and Colin Booth.

A Doncaster Rovers spokespeson said: “All at Rovers and Club Doncaster are saddened to learn of the passing of former midfielder Chris Rabjohn.

“Making 169 appearances and scoring nine goals, Chris spent five years with Rovers and was part of the side that won the Division Four title in 1969.

“Born in Sheffield, he signed for Rotherham United in July 1963 and made his first team debut in November 1965 in a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

He went on to make 24 appearances, scoring three goals that season as The Millers finished seventh in Division Two.

"In February 1968, Chris left Rotherham for Rovers in a deal that saw Colin Clish and Harold Wilcockson move to Belle Vue, while Graham Watson and Dennis Leigh headed in the opposite direction.

“Chris made his debut for Rovers on February 17, 1968 in a 1-1 draw at Bradford Park Avenue in a Division Four match. Chris’s Rovers Heritage Number is 447.

“In his first full season, Rovers won the Division Four championship for the second time with Chris making 30 League appearances, scoring three times as a key part of Lawrie McMenemy’s team.

“He remained at Rovers until the end of the 1972-73 season, when he was released. By then Rovers were back in Division Four and Maurice Setters was in charge.

“He died on May 7, 2025 at the age of 80.

“All at the club send our heartfelt condolences to all those close to Chris at this sad time.”

Rotherham United also paid tribute and said: “Chris was signed from Hillsborough Boys Club in July 1962 as an amateur player. He was a half-back by trade, having previously played for England Boys Clubs.

After just under two years with the Millers, Chris became a full-time professional, and made his Football League debut on a chilly November afternoon in 1965.

“He wouldn’t have to wait long for his first goal, netting on New Years Day in 1966 in a 4-1 beating of Middlesbrough at Millmoor.

“Chris played in both legs of the Millers’ memorable FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Sir Matt Busby’s Manchester United.

"Some seasoned Rotherham United fans will remember that we held them to a goalless draw at Old Trafford in front of nearly 55,000 spectators, before losing the replay by the finest of margins.

“Once Chris’ time was over at Millmoor, he’d made 88 appearances in all competitions and found the net seven times.”

“The thoughts of everyone at Rotherham United are with Chris’ family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”