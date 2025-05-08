Supporters urged to join event to celebrate life of Doncaster Rovers legend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers supporters are being urged to join an event to celebrate the life of one of the club’s stalwart players following his death at the age of 72.

Steve Uzelac, who played for the club between 1971 and 1977, is fondly remembered by scores of supporters and the event to mark his life will take place at the Eco Power Stadium in June.

A family spokesperson said: “Please come and join family and friends to celebrate and remember the life of Steve Uzelac.

“Whether you’re an old friend, supporter, former player or colleague, feel free to join us and mark his passing with your memories.

“The event will take place at the stadium in the director's room and president's suite, so mark your calendars and join us for a special tribute to Steve. We look forward to seeing you there.”

The event will take place on June 21 from 1pm to 4pm.

No dress code (football shirts welcome), catering for 50-60 people, chargeable card only bar.

Please click the button on the Facebook page HERE to let organisers know you will be attending so numbers for catering can be arranged.

Steve’s funeral will be a private family affair in line with his wishes.

A tough-tackling and old school defender, he racked up 185 appearances for the club and scored nine goals during his time at Belle Vue.

Born in Doncaster in 1953, he also played for Mansfield Town, Preston North End and Stockport County before hanging up his boots in 1982.