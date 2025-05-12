Prolific former Doncaster Rovers striker Colin Booth dies at 90

A prolific striker who grabbed nearly 60 goals during his time at Doncaster Rovers has died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Booth, who played for the club from 1962-64, passed away at the age of 90, another of his former clubs, Wolverhampton Wanderers, has announced.

He also featured in a record-breaking Rovers game – scoring in Rovers’ 10-0 win over Darlington in 1964.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Lancashire in 1934, he began his career at Wolves, winning two titles at the club during the 1950s and scoring 27 goals.

Former Doncaster Rovers striker Colin Booth has died at the age of 90.

He made his debut in 1955 and went on to make 82 appearances before leaving

The forward went on to join Nottingham Forest in 1959 after a nine-year spell.

Booth was also capped for England at Under-23 level while on the books at Wolves, making one substitute appearance against France in 1956.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: 'Colin Booth, who twice won the First Division title with Wolves during the 1950s, has sadly passed away at the age of 90.

'The thoughts of all at Wolves are with Colin's family and friends at this sad time.'

The Wolves Former Players Association paid a touching tribute to Booth.

The body posted: 'All at Wolves FPA send their sincere condolences to the family and friends of former player Colin Booth, who has passed away at the age of 90.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Booth scored his first goal for Wolves in a 7-2 victory against Manchester City during the 1955-56 campaign and cemented his spot in the side.

He famously scored four goals in just one game against Arsenal and played 13 games in total as Wolves became English champions for a second time.

The following season, Booth remained at the club and scored a hat-trick against Portsmouth - his second for Wolves after his treble against Sheffield United in 1956.

He won the league again when Wolves retained their title in 1959 and made his final appearance against Tottenham that October before moving to Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1962, he arrived at Belle Vue and became a firm fan favourite, becoming the club’s top scorer in 1962-63 and 1963-64 and famously netted hat-tricks against Newport County and Southport.

He put his name in the record books during a game in 1964 when Rovers thrashed Darlington 10-0.

In front of 6,150 supporters on a bright but crisp winter's day, the Football League Division Four clash on January 25, 1964, remains the club’s record win.

By half-time, Rovers had notched up an incredible 6-0 lead, a brace from Booth, a strike from Keith Ripley and a hat-trick from Alfie Hale putting the hosts firmly in control as the interval oranges were passed around a buoyant dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although they relented a little after the restart, four more goals were added to the haul, Hale grabbing his fourth, Ripley also adding to his tally while Denis Windross and Albert Broabent also added their names to the scoresheet on that “I was there” day.

He also played Oxford United before ending his career in non-league with Cambridge United and Cheltenham Town.

He won an England Under 23 cap in 1956 against France, coming on as a substitute for future teammate Alick Jeffrey, who broke his leg.