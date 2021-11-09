'This breaks my heart:" Customers' shock as Doncaster Italian restaurant shuts down

San Remo owner Nino Romero is closing the restaurant after 38 years.

Speculation was rife about the future of the San Remo restaurant in Nether Hall Road after it remained boarded up following the end of coronavirus restrictions.

Yesterday, flamboyant owner Nino Romero revealed he had taken the decision to close the restaurant permanently after nearly 40 years, telling customers in an emotional farewell: “I will miss all you beautiful people!”

And upset customers have revealed their sadness at the closure of the restaurant, famed for its party atmosphere and diners dressing up and playing musical instruments at the end of the meals.

Hilary Gough wrote: “This breaks my heart. Had some wonderful family celebrations here over the years.”

Giuseppe Zammuto wrote: “Had my first job at San Remo and met my wife there too – only great memories.

“Good luck Nino for your future you've earned it.”

Kay Hargrave posted: “Sorry to hear you are closed for good, miss you Nino.”

Jo Kilner added: “Some great nights out. This is a restaurant so many will miss.”

Julia Woodhouse wrote: “Such a shame. Had my 21st birthday there 38 years ago. Will miss San Remo pancakes.”

Mark Buckley shared: “Sad news - we will miss it we’ve spent a lot of birthdays and anniversaries, good food and great atmosphere, thanks Nino.”

Louise Meadows wrote: “Nino, thanks to you all for some truly wonderful evenings, especially the New Years Eves we spent with you."

Gary Strephan commented: “So sad, been a institution in Doncaster for as long as I can remember -great authentic Italian food, atmosphere was amazing and the best staff, will be sadly missed for sure.”

Karlene V White wrote: “End of an era. You'll be truly missed Nino. I've enjoyed many memorable evenings with family and friends at San Remos. I wish you and your family the very best for the future.”